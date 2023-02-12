58 patients examined in free orthopedic camp

Aurangabad: A free orthopedic camp was organized at Zanwar Hospital by the Giants Group Aurangabad and Zanwar Hospital on the occasion of the death anniversary of late freedom fighter Rajkunwar Kabra, on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Kalpana Zanwar and Dr Subhash Zanwar. The needy patients were examined and given treatment for neck pain, back pain, shoulder, knee and other joint diseases, congenital deformities of hands and feet, diabetes and heart disease. A total of 58 patients were examined in the camp by Dr Ravindra Zawar and Dr Rishikesh Ghalke. Also, Dr Sanjeevani Gharpure and Dr Ujwala Zawar taught the patients to exercise. Giants Group of Aurangabad president Dinesh Gangwal, Sachin Narendra Patil and others were present.