59 Admine cases settled through compromise at Lok Adalat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 59 administrative cases were settled through compromise in the Lok Adalat, which was held at the Aurangabad bench of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) on Saturday.

Vice-Chairman of the MAT bench and former Justice V K Jadhav inaugurated the Lok Adalat.

MAT Administrative Member Vinay Kargaonkar, Judicial Member A N Karmarkar, President of the Bar Association adv D T Devane, Secretary adv K B Jadhav, Chief Presenting Officer Mahesh Bharswadkar, In-charge Manager Sandeep Munde, and panel members, government officials, and litigants were present.

A total of 134 cases were placed before this Lok Adalat. Of these, 59 cases were settled through compromise and disposed of. The cases primarily involved issues such as the salaries of temporary sanitation workers, pensions, revocation of suspension, transfer-related cases, compassionate appointments, and reimbursement of medical expenses.

Officers and employees in government service were the applicant parties in the cases.

The applicants, their lawyers, and administrative officers took special initiative for this. Panel members V S Padalkar, S K Kulkarni, adv Rajendra Godbole and adv P V Barde oversaw the proceedings.