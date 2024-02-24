5th Std scholarship exam lands in controversy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) Scholarship Examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) landed in controversy over the difficulty level of the questions.

It may be noted that the MSCE holds the PUP Scholarship examinations for 5th-standard students every year. The examination is considered important from the students career point of view.

This year, it was held on February 18. The test comprises two papers, each of 150 marks. The questions of the second paper should be based on the given syllabus of third language and intelligence test subjects.

A group of school teachers told this newspaper that the difficulty level of questions of the second paper was very high compared to students' age and standard.

The students are under stress over the difficulty level of the question. The teachers said that there were questions out of the syllabus.

“Should we teach and train students about scholarship through their textbooks or not is a question before us since the questions are being given out of the syllabus,” they said.

The teachers work hard for the students throughout the year. The MSCE has released a subject-wise syllabus, But, the many questions given in the second paper of the scholarship were not from the syllabus.

Commenting on this, the founder of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajit Nisar Ahmed said that students could not attempt all the questions in time because of the high level of difficulty of questioners.

“The MSCE should not play with the life of students and set the paper on the basis of the syllabus. The questions given out of the syllabus should be cancelled and students should given their marks,” he demanded.