6 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, March 10:

In all, 6 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Harsul Prison area, Other (One each). Cantonment - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Gangapur - 2.

Patients Tally in District on Thursday

Positive Patients: 06 (City 03 rural 03)

Total Patients: 1,69,699

Patients discharged: 05 (City 05 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,918

Active patients: 49

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 48,03,985

First Dose: 28,59,961

Second Dose: 19,03,821

Precaution Dose: 40,203