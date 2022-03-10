6 corona suspects found positive on Thursday
Aurangabad, March 10: In all, 6 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to ...
In all, 6 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Harsul Prison area, Other (One each). Cantonment - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan - 1, Gangapur - 2.
Patients Tally in District on Thursday
Positive Patients: 06 (City 03 rural 03)
Total Patients: 1,69,699
Patients discharged: 05 (City 05 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,918
Active patients: 49
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Thursday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 48,03,985
First Dose: 28,59,961
Second Dose: 19,03,821
Precaution Dose: 40,203