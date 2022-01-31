6-day 'Live Dnyan' festival for HSC students launched

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

A six-day online lecture series ‘Dnyan Festival’ was inaugurated by Regional Academic Authority (RAA) of Aurangabad region director Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh on Monday.

The lecture series on compulsory subjects of 12th students will continue up to February 5. Expert resource persons from the different parts of the State are guiding students on every section and every question.

On the first day, Anil Bagade (teaching faculty, PDL Junior College, Mumbai) talked on the prose section which deals with seen and unseen extracts and grammar sections. To reach every student, he was meticulously trilingual. Dr Sanjay Gaikwad and Sanju Pardeshi conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Ashish Deoorkar proposed a vote of thanks.

Prabha Soni (Government College, Aurangabad) will guide on poetry section while Nadeem Khan (Nutan Kanya Junior College, Bhandara) and Tushar Chavan (Rashtriya Junior College, Chalisgaon) on writing skills.

This educational programme will be available live on a YouTube channel named ‘Dr Sanjay Gaikwad’ every evening between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm up to February 5.