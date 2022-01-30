6-day 'Live Dnyan' festival for HSC students

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

A six-day lecture series ‘Dnyan Festival’ will be organised for HSC students from January 31 to February 5 for HSC students of the State Board. Expert resource persons from the different parts of the State will guide the students on every section and every question.

The experts included Anil Bagade (PD Lions Junior College, Malad, Mumbai) will speak on Prose Section, Prabha Soni (Government College, Aurangabad) on Poetry Section, Nadeem Khan (Nutan Kanya Junior College, Bhandara) on Writing Skills, Tushar Chavan (Rashtriya Junior College, Chalisgaon) on Writing Skills on ‘What to do and what not to do while solving the Activity Sheet.’

State Regional Academic Authority Aurangabad Director Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh will inaugurate the programme and Deputy Director (Pune) Vikas Garad will deliver the valedictory speech.

With the technical support of ZP Live Education, this educational programme will be available live on YouTube channel named ‘Dr Sanjay Gaikwad’ every evening from January 31 to February 5 between 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Sanju Pardeshi (AFAC College, Chembur, Mumbai), Dr Sanjay Gaikwad (M J Phule Junior College, Pishore) Gajendra Bombale (ZP, Aurangabad) and others appealed to the students to avail of the online lecture series.