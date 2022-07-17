6 gamblers held

Aurangabad, July 17:

The city police arrested six gamblers while playing ‘Tirrat’ form of gambling on the terrace of Shabbir Towers near Barudgar Nala area on Friday evening. The arrested have been identified as Arbaz Khan Feroz Khan, Shaikh Jamil Shaikh Qayyum, Azhar Khan Liyaqat Khan, Shaikh Jasim Shaikh Yousuf, Junaid Khan Akbar, and Faisal Khan Faeem Khan. One accused Mohammad Mobin managed to escape from the scene. The police have seized articles and cash, all worth Rs 6,300 from them. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station.