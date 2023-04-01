6 get PC in banner tearing case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Judicial magistrate (first class) R V Sapate remanded six people in police custody till April 3 for tearing a banner during a procession at Ovhargaon in the Jatwada area on March 30. Assistant public prosecutor Yogesh Tupe appeared for the government.

The arrested have been identified as Asif Shaikh Pashu Khan Pathan (32), Shaikh Sabar Shaikh Gulam Nabi (28), Shaikh Jaker Shaikh Gulab Nabi (30), Mukhtar Gaffar Pathan (25) and Shivaji Kaduba Nalawade (34, all residents of Ovhargaon, Jatwada Road).