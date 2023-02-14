6-months RI to woman cheating her friend in car deal

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC), S S Challani, has sentenced six months rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a woman on a charge of cheating her friend in a used-car deal. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on her.

The court has announced the punishment to the accused woman, who is a teacher by profession so that such type of crime does not prevail in the city and the incidents of cheating do not repeat hereafter.

The complainant Sapna Sethi and Papinder Kaur Chandol were kitty party friends. The complaint was searching for a buyer to sell her car for Rs 2.75 lakh. Kaur expressed her wish to buy it and also gave token money of

Rs 25,000 on January 6, 2016. She took the car into possession assuring her to repay the remaining dues by July 27, 2016 (in six months). However, she failed to pay the outstanding money. Moreover, she was also not taking phone calls from Sethi. Hence the complaint of cheating was registered against Kaur.

The respondent defended herself saying that no such deal with Sethi had taken place. The assistant public prosecutor J D Rathod brought to the notice of the court that the police have seized the car in her possession and Kaur had also confessed to having dealt with Sethi in the High Court. Hence he demanded justified punishment.

Kaur through her lawyer requested the court for mercy stating that she is the lone breadwinner of the family, but her plea was rejected. The court to teach a lesson to an educated lady announced the above punishment and gave a message to society to avoid further repetition of such deals.