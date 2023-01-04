6 motorcycles stolen at the beginning of new year

Aurangabad

In all six motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city at the beginning of the new year.

Balaji Shahane’s (Ramnagar, N-2) motorcycle (MH20 EB 3327) was stolen from his house premises on January 1. Vilas Danke’s (Ramnagar, N-2) motorcycle (MH 20 CP 7287) was stolen on December 31 from his house. Tamboli Shaikh Salim’s (Indiranagar, Baijipura) motor cycle (MH20 GH 4478) was stone from Motiwala Function Hall on December 30. Ashok Suralkar’s (N-4, Cidco) moped (MVG 5024) was stolen on December 21. Cases have been registered with respective police stations.