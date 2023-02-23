6 nomination papers filed for Mgmt Council elections

Aurangabad: A total of six candidates have filed nomination papers for the eight seats of the Management Council (MC) elections. The candidates will be elected as MC members through Senators.

The university announced the schedule of the elections for the second phase.

The first phase of elections for the Senate, Academic Council and Board of Studies was completed in November-December.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the elections would be conducted for the eight seats, including four reserved categories, from four groups, on March 13.

There will be two seats each in the Principals, Teachers, Management Representatives and Graduates groups. The last date for registration is February 25.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done while the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 6. The voting will be conducted in a Senate meeting to be organised at 11 am, on March 13. There are 76 Senate members posts. Of them, six posts are vacant.

Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, desk officer Arjun Khandre, assistant Sanjay Lamb and Rahul Javle are working for the elections.

No nomination paper was filed on February 21 and 22 while six nomination papers were filed today. The names of those who submitted nomination papers are as follows; Dr Gautam Patil (Principal), Nitin Jadhav (Management Representative), Dutta Bhange (Graduates) and Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Bhagwansingh Dobhal and Dr Shankar Ambhore (teachers).