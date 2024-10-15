6 teachers face suspension over political association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District collector Deelip Swami directed the deputy director of Education to suspend six school teachers for refusing election duty.

The departmental probe of the teachers will also be conducted as per the collector’s orders. The teachers refused election duty by informing the administration that they were members of a political party.

Meanwhile, teachers moved the High Court. The five teachers of Zia-ul-Uloom Ubed-ur-Rahman, Shaikh Azhar Ismail Shaikh, Shaikh Rahematullah Shaikh Inayatullah, Ansari Shadab Ahmed and Kaiserjahan Begum Mohammed Tajuddin and one teacher-Shaikhed Mohammed Nadim from Urdu Secondary School were appointed election officers.

They were absent for the training of election duty. So, a show-cause notice was issued to them. However, five of them filed a petition in the court seeking exclusion from election duty.

In the petition, the teachers stated that they were active workers of MIM and should be excluded from the election duty.

Rejecting the petition, the court said that employees of an educational institution should have a political association. Based on the court decision, district collector Swami directed the deputy director of education to suspend six teachers immediately. The district collector also issued orders to hold department enquiry of the teachers.