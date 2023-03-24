6 thieves arrested in Waluj industrial area

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police arrested six thieves who stole articles from a company in Waluj industrial area. The police arrested the accused by laying a trap at A S Club on Thursday and seized the stolen articles from them. The arrested have been identified as Shahrukh Shaikh (26), Vaibhav Bote (23), Shaikh Daud (28, all three are residents of Waluj), Ashfaq Shaikh (27), Aditya Chabukswar (19, both Narayanpur) and Tejas Sarode (21, Gangapur).

Police said some unidentified stole articles worth Rs 54,000 from Sankaj Auto Components Pvt Ltd in Waluj industrial area, a week back. Company manager Ramesh Auradkar lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. Meanwhile, the police received the information that the thieves who stole the articles are coming to A S Club in a car on Thursday. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and stopped a suspected car (MH 48 A L 5741). The suspects on seeing the police left the car and started running. The police chased and arrested six thieves. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rahul Nirwal, Suresh Kacche, Yashwant Gobade, Suraj Agrawal and others executed the police action.