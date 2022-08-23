6-yr-old girl crushed to death in road mishap

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

In a tragic accident, a man and his six-year-old daughter died after a speeding truck dashed the motorcycle they were riding, near the left canal, on Pachod Road, on Monday evening. The deceased have been identified as Satish Shinde (32) and Gayatri alias Babli Satish Shinde (6). The duo were the residents of Kherda village in Paithan tehsil.

Satish along with his two daughters Gayatri (studying in the third standard) and Komal (11, studying in the fourth standard) had come to Paithan for registration of Aadhar Card. After finishing the work, the trio were returning on the bike to the village. While the motorcycle was passing the bridge near Left Canal, the speeding Eicher truck dashed the two-wheeler on Monday at 3.30 pm. The impact of the accident was so severe that Gayatri was stuck hard on road and died on the spot, while Satish and Komal sustained grave injuries.

The villagers Kiran Pawar and Ramesh Salve rushed the duo to the rural hospital. However, the doctors declared Gayatri dead on examination, while Satish was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Incidentally, Satish died while undergoing treatment on Monday at 10 pm. Meanwhile, Komal is undergoing treatment in Paithan hospital. The Paithan police performed the ‘panchanama’ and seized the truck.

A pall of gloom descended on Kherda village over the sudden demise of the father and daughter. The police inspector Kishore Pawar and his team are investigating the case. Meanwhile, the villagers demanded to declare the vicinity of the left canal bridge as a black spot and accident takes place in the periphery frequently.