600 students participate in Suryanamaskar competition

Aurangabad: As every year, a Surya Namaskar competition was recently organised on the occasion of Ratha Saptami by the Garware Community Centre Garware Bal Bhavan and Aurangabad Jilha Yog Sanghatana. Over 600 students from 25 schools across the city participated in the competition.

The competition was organised in two groups, standard 2nd to 4th and standard 5th to 9th. The prize distribution ceremony was held on February 4. Physiotherapist Dr Juneshwar Bidve was present as chief guest, while Dr Bhakti Abekar, Centre director Sunil Sutwane Yoga association secretary Suresh Mirkar were present. The dignitaries urged the students to perform at least 12 Surya Namaskar daily. They also demonstrated on how to perform Surya Namaskar and explained the benefits of all the postures of Surya Namaskar to the body. Anant Bhalerao Vidyamandir bagged the first prize in the junior group while Mukul Mandir and Sonamata Balak Mandir bagged the first prize in senior group. Judges Chhaya Somvashi, Suvarna Lebhe, Komal Suradkar, Pooja Sadavarte and Jaya Gaikwad were felicitated. Students enthusiastically participated in the competition. Ramakant Rautele, Shilpa Aswalikar, students, teachers and parents were present.