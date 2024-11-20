60.83 pc voter turnout recorded in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fate of 183 candidates contesting from nine Assembly constituencies in the district was sealed this evening. The voter turnout of 60.83 per cent was recorded till 5 pm.

The election was held from 7 am to 6 pm. Of all the constituencies in the district, the highest voting recorded was 70.46 pc in Sillod and the lowest was 52.68 pc in Aurangabad West.

According to the District Election Office (DEO), the strength of voters in the district is 32.27 lakh – 16.63 lakh males; 15.39 lakh females; 144 others; 27,964 disabled persons and 2508 service voters. A total of 3273 polling stations were set up in all nine constituencies - Sillod (104), Kannad (105), Phulambri (106), Aurangabad Central (107), Aurangabad West (108), Aurangabad East (109), Paithan (110), Gangapur (111) and Vaijapur (112).

The district’s average voting percentage recorded in the first two hours (7 am to 9 am) was 7.5. The percentage scaled up to 18.98 pc (till 11 am); 33.89 pc (till 1 pm);47.05 pc (till 3 pm) and 60.83 pc (till 5 pm).

2019 elections voter turnout - 65.45 pc

The voter turnout of the district in the 2019 assembly election was 65.45 pc, while the turnout was 63.70 pc in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. It is being said that the voting percentage could have been higher if voter slips had been distributed to the citizens. Till yesterday, 1.5 lakh slips remained undistributed in the district, while 96 pc were distributed.

The district election officer (DEO) Deelip Swami and deputy district election officer (DyDEO) Devendra Katke along with returning officers and assistant returning officers (of nine constituencies) were closely monitoring the situation to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

Box

Sillod - 70.46 pc; Aurangabad West - 52.68 pc

The constituency-wise recording of voting percentage till 5 pm is as follows: Sillod (70.46), Kannad (62.20), Phulambri (61.49), Aurangabad Central (53.98), Aurangabad West (52.68), Aurangabad East (55.76), Paithan (68.52), Gangapur (60.56) and Vaijapur (64.21).

It may be noted that till 5 pm, in every round of two hours, the voting percentage in Sillod remained highest amongst all nine constituencies.