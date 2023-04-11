61 nomination papers filed for BoS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 61 nomination papers were filed for the elections of the Board of Studies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) until Tuesday. The university will conduct the elections for the chairmen 38 BoS in four faculties on April 25.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that 61 candidates have filed nomination papers. Each BoS has 10 voters. A total of 320 members will exercise their franchise. The process of nomination filing began on April 3 and ended today.

The security of the nominations will be done on April 12 while the list of valid and invalid candidates will be displayed on April 13. The last date for withdrawal of nomination and final list of candidates is April 19. The election and counting will be done on April 25.

There are four nomination papers for English and educational administration subjects while the remaining subjects have one or two nomination papers. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the list of valid and invalid candidates will be announced on April 13.

The faculty-wise names of BoS are as follows; Humanities (13 BoS)- Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Marathi, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, Substantive Law, Procedural Law. Science and Technology faculty (13 BoS)- Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Fisheries, Mathematics, Microbiology, Material Science, Zoology, Mechanical, Computer, Electronics, Electrical and Civil.

Commerce and Management Science (five BoS). Interdisciplinary faculty (seven BoS)- Director of Physical Education, Physical Education BPEd, Physical Education Professor, Educational Psychology, Educational Philosophy, Educational Administration and Home Science.