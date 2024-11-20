61 pc voter turnout in Phulambri constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Phulambri (106) assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 61.49 per cent till 5 pm. The voting was held here peacefully.

The constituency comprises voters from 10-12 wards of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

The total number of voters in the constituency is 3.70 lakh, including 1.92 lakh males, 1.77 lakh females, and five others. Of these, 2,27,955 citizens cast their votes until 5 p.m. 1,17,577 males, 1,10,376 females, and two others voted at 372 polling stations in the jurisdiction.

Slow start due to cool climate

Barring a few polling stations, nearly all of the voting percentage (pc) in the constituency was low due to a drop in climate. In the first two hours, the voting percentage was 7.10 pc. The figure scaled up by 13.32 pc and recorded 20.42 pc in the next two hours. The temperature rise encouraged citizens to leave their homes to vote. Hence till 1 pm, the voting percentage was 34.89 pc (scaled up by 14.47 pc). The figure again elevated to 49.29 pc (went up by 14.40 pc) in the next two hours. The voting percentage recorded till 5 pm was 61.49 pc (it scaled up by 12.20 pc). The zeal and enthusiasm were seen intact till the last hour.

The returning officer Brijesh Patil and assistant returning officer Dr Krushna Kangule were monitoring the situation to ensure smooth conduct of the election. Tight security was deployed at all the polling stations, especially the critical and sensitive ones.

Box

Polling Percentage (recorded every two hours)

7 am to 9 am - 7.10 pc

7 am to 11 am - 20.42 pc

7 am to 1 pm - 34.89 pc

7 am to 3 pm - 49.29 pc

7 am to 5 pm - 61.49 pc

Details of Voters

There are 3,70,703 registered voters in the constituency. It includes 1,92,858 males; 1,77,840 females and five others. The voting started at 7 am and till 6 pm, a total of 2,27,955 voters voted. It includes 1,17,577 males, 1,10,376 and two others cast their votes ( till 5 pm).