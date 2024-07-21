6.2 mm rainfall in city & adjoining areas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and adjoining areas recorded 6.2 mm rainfall by Sunday evening. The sky was cloudy since morning and there was sunshine for a short time. It started drizzling in the afternoon.

Many areas of the city experienced light showers while some areas had sprinkles of rain. The maximum temperature during the day was 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The figures show that the district received 55.7 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average. A total of 324.2 mm of rainfall was recorded while the annual average of rainfall is 581.7 mm. A total of 1.2 mm of rain was recorded in the district until the morning of July 21. Godavari catchment area of the district needs heavy rains.