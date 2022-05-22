633 houses lighted in just Rs 500 each

Aurangabad, May 22:

Energy minister Dr Nitin Raut has started a scheme Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jeevan Prakash Yojana to provide electricity connection to the residents of Scheduled caste and scheduled tribes in just Rs 500. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has given electricity connection to 633 consumers under the scheme in the Aurangabad circle. The beneficiaries can take the benefit of the scheme by December, 6, 2022. The needy people should take advantage of this opportunity, appealed the MSEDCL chief engineer Bhujang Khandare.

The scheme was started on April 14, 2021 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar by the initiative of minister Raut and under the guidance of MSEDCL president and managing director Vijay Singhal. Among the 633 beneficiaries, 257 are from Aurangabad city circle, 237 in Aurangabad rural circle and 139 in Jalna circle.