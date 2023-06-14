64 complaints of elder abuse received in six months

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Violence against old age people is on the rise, which is the most concerning alarm for society. Moreover, these atrocities are inflicted on them by their dear and near ones. Hence, there is a need for creating awareness about elder abuse, the experts opined.

As many as 64 complaints of elder abuse were received with the senior citizens’ cell at the police commissionerate from January to June, this year. Of which, 53 complaints have been resolved through counseling while 11 are under counseling, said PI Amrapali Tayade.

Reasons of abuse

Elderly persons are abused by their children and relatives in many ways. They are verbally abused and more often physically and emotionally as well. The reasons for the abuse are numerous. The most prominent of them is the demand by the kin to register their properties in their names. To give the children their entire pension amount. The children are reluctant to look after their parents, they expect that the other children should look after them. Children are not ready to spend money on the diseases of their parents.

Need to change the mentality

Sons and daughters-in-law want only their nuclear family in the house. They do not want to have the interference of elderly people in their families. However, the older people are dependent on their children. Whenever we receive such complaints with the senior citizen cell, we try to understand their problems first and then counsel both the parents and the children. Most of the cases are resolved through counseling.

- Amrapali Tayade, PI, Bharosa Cell

Abuse against elder women on the rise

Considering the increased abuse against elder women, HelpAge India has conducted a survey in 20 states, two union territories, and five metro cities. In all, 7911 elder women were surveyed both in rural and urban areas. 57 percent of the women felt that they had been abused or the danger of being abused. These abuses are physical, verbal, emotional, economic, sexual, neglect, psychological, and others.

Impetus given on elder women abuse

It has been found that elderly women are abused more often. Many-a-times, the atrocities against them do not come to the fore. It has been noticed that the women are afraid and do not tell anyone. The situation is the same in the urban and the rural area. Hence, there is a need to create awareness in the society.

- Prakash Borgaonkar, executive director Anand Vrudhashram Seva Trust

The survey was conducted to bring out the unpreparedness and dependency of the older women starkly with high illiteracy levels, low financial security, lack of awareness on redressal mechanisms and schemes beneficial for them, and lack of employment opportunities and medical cover, It leaves them open and vulnerable to abuse.

- Valerian Pais, HelpAge India joint director

Data collected by HelpAge India of surveyed elder women

Physical abuse (Beating, slapping) - 16%

Verbal Abuse (Shouting, Insulting, disrespect) - 74%

Financial exploitation - 33%

Neglect - 60%

Sexual abuse - 2%

Emotional/Psychological - 58%

Complaints received with Senior citizen cell from Jan to June

Total Complaints - 64

Solved - 53

Under counseling - 11