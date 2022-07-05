6,468 government employees turn their back on the third dose

Aurangabad, July 5:

Despite the increasing number of covid patients, 6,468 government employees in the district have turned their backs on the third dose (precautionary dose) of covid vaccine. This includes some health workers along with the front-line workers. Meanwhile, the decision to suspend the salaries of employees who did not take the third dose was taken by the Zilla Parishad (ZP).

The number of covid patients in the country has been increasing for the last two months. A campaign is being launched by the health department to provide free third doses to health workers and front-line workers and the elderly after nine months of the second dose of covid vaccine. Many are inclined not to take the third dose as the cases have declined. As a result, covid vaccination in the district is proceeding at a very slow pace. ZP administrator Nilesh Gatne had instructed all department heads to stop the salary of employees who did not take the third dose from June. The health department aims to give a third dose to 12,168 front-line workers and health workers in the district. Meanwhile, 6,468 employees turned their backs on the third dose.

Less number of health workers

There are more front-line employees than health workers who have not taken the third dose. Employees who had contracted covid after taking a second dose are not vaccinated for 9 months. Hence very few health workers have not taken the third dose, said Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, acting district health officer.