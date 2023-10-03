650 donate blood in 11 camps across the city

Terapant Yuvak Parishad organizes blood donation drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Terapant Yuvak Parishad recently organised a blood donation drives across the city. Over the course of seven days, a total of 11 blood donation camps were set up across the city, resulting in 650 individuals donating blood.

The mega blood donation camp was carried out nationwide from September 25 to October 1 under the guidance of Pankaj Daga, president Akhil Bharatia Tera Panth Yuvak Parishad. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch actively participated in this noble initiative. A blood donation Amrit Smaranotsav was organized with more than 6100 camps across the country.

Parishad president Ankur Lunia, expressed his gratitude for the support received from the community. Blood donation camps were organised at Waluj, Beed Bypass, Osmanpura, and MIDC Shendra. The drive was culminated by holding a camp at Prozone Mall on October 1. The initiative saw collaboration from various organizations and entities, including the Leo Club of Aurangabad Icon, the CA Institute, as well as other NGOs and companies.

Convenor Mayur Achha, Sourav Nahata, and all office bearers of the parishad took efforts.