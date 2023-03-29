650 encroachments removed from Cidco-Hudco in last 26 days: CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The additional commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Ravindra Nikam today informed that acting upon the orders of the divisional bench of Bombay High Court, the civic administration has removed 650 encroachments from different neighbourhoods of Cidco-Hudco in the last 26 days. The drive will remain to continue in the future, he stressed.

The anti-encroachment squad of CSMC started the drive on March 2. It has formed two independent squads for taking action. These squads have demolished 65 RCC constructions, shops and garages; 50 kiosks (stalls); 210 tin sheds, cane juice centres, shutters and other types of sheds; 65 four-wheelers and handcarts; 15 boundary walls and steel gates; 98 digital boards and posters displaying advertisements; and removed 130 encroachments obstructing the road traffic through the construction of raised concrete plinths and flags.

It is learnt that the Cidco administration has informed the CSMC that it had reserved 1,000 metres of land in the Connaught Place area for the hawkers. The marking of the said land has been done, but the local residents requested the civic administration to utilise the land for parking vehicles as there is no separate parking facility in the vicinity. Meanwhile, the CSMC is also active in implementing the Hawkers Policy.

There is a sanction for an independent police squad comprising one police inspector and 28 police personnel to accompany the anti-encroachment squad. However, the strength of the present staff includes one PI, two lady police constables and one police amaldar. The request has been made to the commissioner of police (CP) to increase the police personnel in the squad, it is learnt.

3-3 days of planning

Cidco area comprises neighbourhoods numbering from 1 to 13 and Town Centre. A large number of encroachments had come up in these sectors during the last 20-25 years. Hence it will take some time for action against them. However, the complaints regarding the encroachments and illegal constructions in the other parts of the city are lying pending. Hence after completing the task of removing encroachments from the main roads, the CSMC is planning to remove encroachments from the Cidco area for 3 days and for the remaining 3 days in other parts of the city.

26 encroachments removed

The anti-encroachment squad of CSMC today removed encroachments from the vicinity of Cidco’s Shrikrishnanagar and the office of the superintendent of police (SP). A total of 26 property holders had made encroachments. Some of them made illegal construction on the odd-shaped space as well. These shops were occupied by garages, hotels and cushion works.

The squad also initiated penal action against the handcarts selling fruits on the roads near Subhedari Guest House. They have been given instructions to stay away from the area. On Thursday, the CSMC will remove handcarts from the surroundings of the District Collectorate office through patrolling.