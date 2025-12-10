672 Nylon Manja smuggled from Surat seized in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have arrested multiple individuals in connection with the illegal import of 672 reels of nylon kite thread from Surat. The reels had been lying in a courier office in the city for over a month before authorities acted.

Kite seller Sameer Ahmed, brother of Mudassir alias Mujeeb Ahmed (Roshan Gate), had placed two orders for nylon threads. One shipment, containing 672 reels, arrived on 1 November but remained unclaimed at the courier office. Acting on a tip, the Crime Branch raided Mukundwadi, seized the materials, and arrested Sameer along with his associate Shaikh Faheem (Babar Colony, Katkat Gate), said deputy commissioner of police Ratnakar Navale. On Monday night, police also arrested five more manja sellers and seized 206 bundles. Those arrested include Kafilullah Khan, Fazlullah Khan, Shaikh Musheer Ahmed, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaikh Fardeen, Talebkhan Sherkhan, and Mudassir alias Mujeeb Ahmed. The parcel was addressed to Pradeep Patil, but the mobile number traced back to Yunus Kayyum Sheikh Qureshi (resident of Adarshanagar, Jafrabad). During questioning, he admitted that the SIM card was provided to Faheem, who then gave it to his brother-in-law Sameer, both of whom were arrested. SIM cards used for communication were passed among the accused. Earlier parcels, suspected to contain nylon thread, had arrived in August and 29 October, indicating a continuing smuggling operation. Police continue their investigation.