67th Karnataka Formation Day celebration on Nov 27

Aurangabad: The Karnataka Sangha Aurangabad (KSA) has organised myriad cultural programmes to celebrate the 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day or Karnataka Formation Day, at Bhanudasrao Chavan Memorial Hall (the Institute of Engineers), near the Government College of Engineering, on November 27 (5 pm).

The State Minister of Cooperation Atul Save will be the chief guest, while the special IGP (Aurangabad Range) K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna, chief administrator (Cidco) Deepa Mudhol Munde and founder president of Nammavaru Sangha (Pune) Basavraj Hiremath will be the guests of the honour.

The cultural events will be performed by local and professional artists. The major highlights of the celebration include a presentation by Nammavaru Kannada Sangha (a group of Kannada artists) and Karnataka Sangha Artists; a stand-up comedy by Shri Gundanna Diggi (famous in Karnataka), Avinash Hosmani & Prahlad Kulkarni, Santosh Hiremath will present the melodious Kannada, Hindi & Marathi songs and Maltesh Kulkarni will entertain the audience with mimicry.

Meanwhile, the KSA office bearers including president S L Ramlingappa , vice president Subhash Amane and secretary K M Siddaveeraiah have appealed to all the Kannadigas of Aurangabad to attend the celebration in large numbers.