687 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

In all, 687 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Cancer Hospital, Ghati area, Vyankateshnagar, Patelnagar, Sadatnagar, Kanchanwadi, Samarthnagar, Khadkeshwar, Jalannagar, Aurangpura, N-5, Bidkin, Paithan Road, Vedantnagar, Cidco, Satara area, Chanakyapuri, New Laxminagar, MIDC Chikalthana, Mukundwadi, Naregaon, Pisadevi, Connaught area, New Hanumannagar, Ulkanagari, (One each).

Jyotinagar, Itkheda, Chikalthana, Jaibhavaninagar, (Two each).

N-2, N-4, N-1, Padegaon, Shivajinagar, Harsul, (Three each).

Garkheda area, Osmanpura, N-3, Mhada Colony (Four each). District Civil Hospital area - 9. , Bansilalnagar, Beed By-pass (Twelve each). Others - 393.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Soyegaon (Four each). Kannad - 13, Paithan - 17, Vaijapur - 22, Sillod - 30, Gangapur - 50, Aurangabad - 54.

5 die; total deaths: 3686

A 70 years old man from Anandpur Paithan, 77 years old man from Rotegaon, Vaijapur, 81 years old woman from Jivrag Takli, Sillod, 84 years old man from Katkat Gate and a 71 years old man from Krushnanagar, N-9 died in private hospitals.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 28

New patients: 687 (City 493 Rural 194)

Total patients: 1,65,151

Cured - 1,53,877

Discharged today: 1015 (City 665 350 rural)

Active: 7588

Deaths: 3686 (05 dies on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 28

Total Doses: 43,44,848

First Dose: 27,99,644

Second Dose: 15,27,096

Precaution Dose: 18,108