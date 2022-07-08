69 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 8, 2022 10:15 PM2022-07-08T22:15:17+5:302022-07-08T22:15:17+5:30
Aurangabad, July 8: As many as, 69 new patients were reported on Friday, including 40 in city and 29 ...
Aurangabad, July 8:
As many as, 69 new patients were reported on Friday, including 40 in city and 29 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 69 (City: 40, Rural: 29)
Total Patients: 1,70,508
Patients discharged: 19 (City: 13, Rural: 06)
Total Discharged: 1,66,413
Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 359
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,48,125
First Dose: 30,22,050
Second Dose: 23,27,280
Precaution Dose: 98,795Open in app