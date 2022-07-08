69 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, July 8:

As many as, 69 new patients were reported on Friday, including 40 in city and 29 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 69 (City: 40, Rural: 29)

Total Patients: 1,70,508

Patients discharged: 19 (City: 13, Rural: 06)

Total Discharged: 1,66,413

Total Deaths: 3736 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 359

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,48,125

First Dose: 30,22,050

Second Dose: 23,27,280

Precaution Dose: 98,795