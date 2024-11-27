6th National Conference on Diabetes in Pregnancy to be held on Nov 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The event aims to educate healthcare professionals on managing diabetes during pregnancy, ensuring safe deliveries, and promoting healthy outcomes for mothers and babies. The Aurangabad Diabetologists’ Association will host the 6th National Conference of the Pregnancy Study Group for Diabetes (PSG) on November 30 and December 1.

The conference will cover topics like preconception sugar management, pregnancy and obesity, gestational diabetes screening, medical guidelines, advancements in insulin therapies, artificial intelligence, dietary planning, and fetal growth monitoring. Experts such as Dr Chittaranjan Yajnik (Pune), Dr Jyothidev Kesavadev (Kerala), Dr Bhavatharini (Tamil Nadu), and Dr Banshi Saboo (Ahmedabad), among others, will lead the sessions. International expertise will be provided by Dr. Rohan D'Souza (Canada). A special workshop for paramedical staff, led by senior diabetologist Dr. Sanjeev Indurkar and Ms. Pallavi Yajnik, will be held on November 30. It will focus on practical skills like glucometer use, insulin administration, and patient nutrition.

Dr. Mayura Kale, the conference secretary, highlighted that PSG 2024 seeks to enhance grassroots-level diabetes management with the support of doctors and paramedics. The organizing committee, chaired by Dr Indurkar, includes Dr Kale, Dr Ajay Rote, Dr Deepak Bhosale, Dr Aheson Shaikh, Dr Rutul Gokalani, and others.