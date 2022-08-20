7 corona patients reported on Saturday
Aurangabad, Aug 20:
As many as, 07 new patients including 04 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 07 (City: 04, Rural: 03)
Total Patients: 1,71,599
Patients discharged: 19 (City: 14, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,67,808
Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 47
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,32,034
First Dose: 30,42,924
Second Dose: 23,69,582
Precaution Dose: 2,19,529