7 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

As many as, 07 new patients including 04 in city and 03 in rural areas were reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 07 (City: 04, Rural: 03)

Total Patients: 1,71,599

Patients discharged: 19 (City: 14, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,67,808

Total Deaths: 3744 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 47

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,32,034

First Dose: 30,42,924

Second Dose: 23,69,582

Precaution Dose: 2,19,529