7 CSMC teachers shine in ICTC course

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news as seven teachers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools, out of shortlisted 80, have excelled in the Introduction to Computational Thinking/ Coding (ICTC) course organised by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Amazon Future Engineer and Leadership for Equity.

A total of 938 teachers had registered for the course from the district, out of which, 364 teachers successfully completed it and 80 teachers including seven from CSMC schools were shortlisted for the various awards. The CSMC school teacher at Mitmita, Tushar Tathe, secured the first position. He got a Computer Lab in the form of an award. The other six teachers awarded in the course included Asha Puri, Ganesh Nivalkar, Tejaswini Desale, Kailas Tekale, Sangeeta Kharat and Manisha Jadhav. The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, acting education officer Bharat Tingote and Cultural Officer Sanjeev Sonar extended their best wishes to the awardees.

The divisional secretary of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE, Aurangabad Board) Vaishali Jamadar, Zilla Parishad education officer M K Deshmukh and all the faculties of DIET were present on the occasion for guidance.