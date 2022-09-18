7 districts record 100 pc rainfall in M’wada

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Seven districts in Marathwada have received 100 per cent rainfall. Only Parbhani district has registered 89 per cent rainfall so far.

The division has recorded 117 per cent rainfall to date compared to the annual average rainfall.

Each part of the region has experienced good rain. The region got 4.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday.

The district-wise rainfall in percentage is as follows; Aurangabad (116 per cent), Jalna (113 per cent), Beed (114), Latur (110), Osmanabad (115), Nanded (133) and Hingoli (113).

The annual average rainfall of the region is 679.5 mm while it recorded at 720 mm to date. It had registered 819 mm last year on the same date.

This was 133 per cent rainfall compared to the annual average.

Kharif crops spread on more than 7.36 lakh hectares of land in the eight districts were damaged because of heavy rains and flooding in the months of June, July and August.

Now, the weather department forecasted that the stay of rain will be longer in September. If the forecast turns out to be true, there is a possibility that the Kharif season crops in the region will go wasted.

873 dams have 80 pc water storage

The 873 water small, medium and big dams of Marathwada have 80 per cent water storage. Of them, there are 11 major dams which have 92 per cent water storage. All gates of Jayakwadi dam were lifted to release water. The 75 medium projects have 73 per cent storage followed by 49 per cent storage in 747 small reservoirs, 49 per cent in 15 weirs on Godavari river and 66 per cent in weirs on Terna, Manjra, and Rena rivers.