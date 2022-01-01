7 houses burgled in Wadgaon

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The Thieves broke seven locked houses in Wadgaon Shivar in Waluj Mahanagar area and made off with cash, jewellery and other articles amounting to thousands of rupees. The incidents came to light on Saturday morning.

Rekha Shirsat, a resident of Wadgaon Kolhati (Gut No. 8) on Saturday morning that the lock of the lower floor of the house was broken. She and her husband Raosaheb Shirsat when checked the house, it was found a gold chain weighing 3 grams, silver idol and Rs 2,000 cash were missing.

Raosaheb’s brother Samadhan Shirsat’s neighbouring house was also burgled and the thieves stole Sold nose ring weighing 2 grams, one gram ring and 5 silver coins. The thieves also stole valuables from their neighbour Vikas Sapkal’s house who had gone out of city.

Later, the thieves went to Gut No. 5 in Wadgaon area and broke the house of Kalidas Dhupaji Gaikwad, who along with his family was out of the station. The thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash from his house. Another house of Shivaji Pandurang Nil was broken in the same area from where a LED TV and gold earrings weighing 5 grams were stolen. The thieves also stole LED TV from the house of Siddharth Dalvi and valuables from the house of Pramod Jadhav in the same area.

MIDC police station PSI Sachin Pagote, head constable Prakash Gaikwad, Sanghraj Dabhade and others rushed and inspected the spots.