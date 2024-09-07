7 K aspiring for Ph D in humanities faculty than Sci, Commerce & interdisciplinary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 7,000 candidates are aspiring to undertake Ph D research in the different subjects of Humanities within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

It may be noted that more than 14,000 candidates have registered for the Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024, which will be conducted by Bamu next month. the university decided to hold the PET this year after a gap of three years. So, thousands of research aspirants for the test. Bamu started online registration on July 1 and its last date was August 15. The date was extended twice. The hard copy and documents were allowed to be submitted up to August 31.

More than 14,000 students have applied for the Ph D admissions in 33 subjects in four faculties. This is the highest registration for the PET compared to other tests. Those whose application forms have shortcomings or queries were asked to clear it up to September 5.

The provisional list will be displayed on September 10. The university will declare the final list of registered candidates on September 18. The PET will be conducted on October 3 and its result will be announced on October 15.

Those who qualify the test will have to search guide and complete the admission process within one year as the validity of the PET certificate will be just for one year.

Highest aspirants for Ph D in humanities

There are more than 55 subjects in the university while seats are available only in 33 subjects as of today. Therefore, the PET will be conducted for the seats of these subjects in four faculties.

The highest number of candidates (7,000) registered for Ph D in 14 subjects of humanities faculty followed by 5,500 in 15 subjects of Science and Technology Faculty and remaining aspirants of the two faculties (Commerce and Management and Interdisciplinary).

In the four districts within Bamu's jurisdiction, there are nearly 1,000 seats and 400 research guides in university departments and affiliated colleges.