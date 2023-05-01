Mexico tourist bus crash kills 18

Mexico City [Mexico], May 1 : At least 18 Mexican tourists died and about two dozen others were injured after a bus on Saturday plunged into a ravine in Mexico's Nayarit, according to The Straits Times.

As per civil protection official Pedro Nunez, the bus which belonged to a private company, was transporting tourists on a 220 km journey from Guadalajara in the neighbouring state of Jalisco to the beach destination of Guayabitos in Nayarit when it went off the road.

The cause of the accident late Saturday was not known, according to The Straits Times.

As per Nunez, all the passengers were Mexican nationals.

