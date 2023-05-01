UP: Hoax bomb call in Purushottam Express, train halted for hours

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : A hoax threat call about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station was received by the railway, informed officials.

The call was received by the Dagmagpur Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in the train.

According to officials, after receiving the information the train was given clearance after checking.

"A bomb threat call was received by Station Superintendent (SS) about a bomb in Purushottam Express at Dagmagpur station. The bomb threat turned out to be a hoax. ATS Varanasi team was called to Chunar station, the train got clearance after checking and departed from Chunar station," said Additional Superintendent of Police Shrikant Prajapati.

He further added that the train was halted for four hours at the Chunar station and was travelling from Puri to Delhi.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in February, a person was arrested for making a hoax call claiming a bomb on the Bellari Express, police said.

According to police, the arrested hoax caller was identified as Sanga Reddy.

Speaking to on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Secunderabad GRP, Anuradha said, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that an explosive device had been planted on Bellari Express. Railway Protection Force personnel and GRP police immediately carried out extensive checks."

"During the checks, we found no explosive device and it was ascertained that it was a hoax call. A person from Sanga Reddy was arrested in connection with the matter. A case was registered with the Gopalapuram police station," the SP added.

