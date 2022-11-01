7 nomination papers filed for Senate-Graduate polls

The process to file the nomination papers began on October 27. No nomination paper was filed for the past four days. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that six candidates filed seven nomination papers today.

Those who filed nomination papers are Duttatray Bhange, Dr Narendra Kale, Dr Haridas Somvanshi, Dr Bharat Khairnar, Chandrakant Chavan and Mohan Jadhav (two nomination papers).

He said that the elections process is being implemented in a transparent manner under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

He said that the voters' list of different categories of the election is being prepared. The final voters' list of Senate-Graduate was displayed on October 26 and the election process started for the ten-seat of category on October 27. The last date for filing nomination papers is November 4. Dr Sakhle said that the university will hold Senate-Graduate polls on November 26.