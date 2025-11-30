70 Acres of sugarcane destroyed in Navgaon Fire;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 70 to 80 acres of sugarcane fields in Navgaon, Paithan tehsil, were reduced to ashes on Sunday (30) afternoon, dealing a major blow to nearly fifteen farmers whose year-long efforts were lost within minutes. The crop was ready for harvest and crucial for repaying agricultural loans, household expenses, and family commitments such as children’s education and weddings.

Farmers claim the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in an MSEDCL electric transformer located in Gat No. 000. Sparks from the transformer reportedly fell onto the fields, igniting the dry cane. Strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly, creating an uncontrollable inferno. Panic spread through the village as thick smoke billowed across the farmland.

On receiving the news, villagers, farmers and local leaders rushed to the spot. To stop the fire from spreading further, some farmers immediately began harvesting cane to clear space, while others used tractors and rotavators to create firebreaks. Their timely efforts prevented a much bigger disaster. Farmers believe that hundreds of hectares could have burned if not for the quick response.

The fields of farmers including Babanrao Gawande, Haji Dilawar, Chandrakant Kabade, Dnyaneshwar Takapire, Dattatray Thorat, Rohidas Gawande, Nandkishor Gawande and several others were completely destroyed.

Electrical inspector to conduct inquiry

According to the farmers, the details of the fire that broke out in the sugarcane fields at Navgaon have been communicated to senior authorities. An inquiry will be carried out by the Electrical Inspector, and only after that will the exact cause of the fire be known, said MSEDCL official Zanje.

'As soon as information about the incident was received, instructions were issued to contact the agriculture officers of the Renukadevi Sharad Cooperative Sugar Factory and conduct an inspection. The factory has also directed that the burnt sugarcane be brought to the plant within two days. From tomorrow, cane-cutting teams will be deployed.'

— Vilas Bhumre, MLA and chairman, Renukadevi Sharad Sugar Factory