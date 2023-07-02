Rashid Khan returns as Afghanistan names 16-man squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 : Afghanistan on Sunday named a 16-member squad for the T20I leg of their tour of Bangladesh with the return of star spinner Rashid Khan to the side.

After missing the majority of the series due to fitness issues, Rashid has finally found his way back to the squad. He missed the one-off Test match in which Afghanistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh by 546 runs.

Regarding the T20I series, Afghanistan has announced a star-studded squad which includes Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

The two-game T20I series will be played between July 14 to July 16. It will be preceded by an ODI contest, which will take place from 5-11 July. Rashid will also feature in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan Squad for T20Is: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Sediq Atal, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Wafadar Momand, Farid Ahmad Malik, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

While the ODI series will play a crucial role for both teams and Bangladesh has made the squad selection keeping the World Cup 2023 in mind.

Shakib Al Hasan will be a notable presence in the Bangladesh squad as he missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a finger injury that he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland in May this year.

The first match of the ODI series will be played on July 5. The second ODI will be played on July 8 and the third and final match of the ODI series will be played on July 11. All matches will be played at the same venue - Chattogram.

Bangladesh squad for ODI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh.

