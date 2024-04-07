Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Afghanistan
April 7, 2024
Kabul [Afghanistan], April 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at 02:26:35 IST. The depth of the quake was registered at 120 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-04-2024, 02:26:35 IST, Lat: 34.76 & Long: 70.82, Depth: 120 Km ,Region: Afghanistan" the NCS wrote in a post on X.
No reports of casualties or material damage have been reported.
More details are awaited.
