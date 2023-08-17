70 K to 80 K green zone constructions to be regularised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 70,000 to 80,000 illegal constructions of the green zone in various parts of the city will be regularised under the Gunthewari Act.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth decided to bring the constructions into the 'yellow' zone and for this, Gunthewari Cell would be started soon.

The Gunthewari area residents will be appealed to regularise the construction.

Administrator G Sreekanth held a review meeting with officials of the Town Planning Department of the CSMC on Thursday. In the meeting, he ordered the officials to appoint a private agency to take action against the illegal construction.

Although the administrator has decided to regularise the construction, but, some experts from the Town Planning Department, this is not possible.

He also sought information from the officers as to which part should be excluded while converting the 'green' zone into a 'yellow' zone.

The officers said that except the reservations related to airport and defence departments, other areas can be converted into 'yellow.

Deputy Director Town Planning Manoj Garje, DP Unit Head Raza Khan, and Special Land Acquisition Officer Vishwanath Dahe were present at the meeting.

Box

Plan to hire pvt agency

First, the process of preparing a rough plan of constructions that needs regularisation will be completed and then, the property owners of the Gunthewari area will be appealed to regularise the illegal properties.

The administrator said “Even after that, if there is no response to regularise the illegal constructions, a private agency should be appointed for the action against them.

Box

Lack of facilities in Gunthewari Colonies

It was decided to legalise the constructions that came up until 2020. The CSMC implemented a regularisation campaign. It was given extensions repeatedly. Currently, the areas lack facilities. An administrator was appointed on CSMC since April 2020.

In most of the colonies, water is supplied after 8 to 10 days. Although the works are being done from the funds of people's representatives, the civic body gives a ‘no objection certificate’ and abdicates responsibility. The scene is that the administration is not paying any attention to how those works are being done.