70 pc students in district weak in maths, languages!

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The state's department of education (DoE) has introduced a 100-days action programme as a diagnosis to compensate for the educational loss of students due to ongoing online education in the district.

The annual status of education (ASER) survey, conducted as a part of the state's educational programme to notify the progress amongst the students, revealed that the learning level of students from Standard I and Vth in languages is 30.27

per cent and mathematics is 28.64 pc, while the learning level of students from Standard VIth and VIIIth in languages is 57.48 pc and mathematics is 45.49 pc. The survey to jot down the learning levels was implemented in 2,131 schools run

by Zilla Parishad, 18 by municipal councils and 72 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by the DoE and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). The students studying from classes Standard I to VIIIth were surveyed from December 22 to 24.

Under the guidance of the ZP chief executive officer Nilesh Gatane, DIET principal Dr Kaleemoddin Shaikh and education officer M K Deshmukh, the survey was rolled on and the assessment of each student was done by the class teachers and the subject teachers. Meanwhile, the Head of IT Section Narayan Padul and the team comprising Pramod Jhirpe, Milind Khillare and Laxman Bhivsane compiled the data, evaluated it and prepared the assessment report highlighting the average learning level in the district.

100 days action programme

The learning level of each student was assessed through his/her competency in reading, writing and expressing in languages and solving addition, subtraction, multiplication and division in mathematics (orally and writing). To upscale the learning levels, a special programme has been undertaken in language and mathematics from January 1. The diagnostic programme will help to improve the percentage, hoped the education administration. The survey of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) students was also done.

Status of learning level in the district

Standard I to Vth

- Strength of students - 1.65 lakh

- Students attendance - 1.47 lakh

- Learning level of languages - 30.27 pc

- Learning level of mathematics - 28.64 pc

Standard VIth to VIIIth

- Strength of students - 64,716

- Students attendance - 64,716

- Learning level of languages - 57.48 pc

- Learning level of mathematics - 45.49 pc