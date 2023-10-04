700 participated 13 contest held on 1st day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 13 competitions in six categories were held on the first day Central Youth Festival on Wednesday being held at six stages in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu).

More than 150 teams participated in many contests. Thus, over 700 teams participated in 13 contests which included elecution, drawing, cartoon, bhajan, one-act-play, collage, short-film, qawali, and group singing (western).

There are six main categories of the 36 competitions, they are dance, drama, music, literature, fine art and Maharashtra folk art. A team can have a maximum of 36 participants, while an artiste can participate in a maximum of five contests. A total of six stages were established at different places. Each stage has waterproof pandals as precautionary measures to avoid disturbance due to rain. The names of the stages are as follows; Shrujanrang Stage (near Dramatics Department), Lokrang (auditorium parking), Natyarang (university auditorium), Naadrang (Kabaddi stadium), Shabdarang (MGNRD) and Lalitrangh (Fine Arts Department).

Box

Today’s competition

The following is the schedule of today’s (October 5) competitions with stage

--Shrujanrang Stage- Indian Group Singing (9 am to 10 pm),

--Lokrang: Vasudev ( 9 am), Gondal (12 pm ) and Powada (4 pm)

--Natyarang: Classical Dance ( 9 am), Skit (2 pm) and one-act-play (4 pm)

-- Naadrang: Classical Singing (9 am) and Classical Instruments (4 pm)

--Shabdrang: Poetry Reading (9 am) and Quiz Contest (11 am)

--Lalitrang: Spot Photography ( 9 am) and Rangoli (12 pm).