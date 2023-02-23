700-year-old tradition kept alive

-Handmade paper factory in Kagjipura, Daulatabad now exports paper to foreign countries

MUNIR SHAIKH

Aurangabad: A 700-year-old paper factory in Kagjipura near Daulatabad, famous for its handmade paper, has been revived with the help of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). The factory had shut down in 1995 due to rising production costs and lack of demand. However, with financial support from INTACH, the factory has been reopened and is now producing paper that is in high demand from abroad.

The factory, which was established in 1954, used to employ 50 to 100 artisans, but had to close down due to financial difficulties. With INTACH's support, more than 10 workers are currently employed at the factory, and paper production is being exported to countries such as Germany and Australia. Orders have also been received from two more countries, according to the president of the Kagjipura Handmade Paper Manufacturers Cooperative Society, Minaj Zain.

INTACH provided the necessary financial assistance and market for handmade paper, and also helped with machine repair and worker training. The project is being managed by coordinator Maya Vaidya, with co-coordinator Adv Swapnil Joshi and assistants Saurabh Jamkar and Amit Deshpande.

Kagjipura's handmade paper has a rich history, having been used for drawing orders of kings during the reign of Muhammad Sultan bin Tughlaq, who shifted the country's capital from Delhi to Daulatabad in 1327. The revival of this factory has provided much-needed employment to the local community and is helping to preserve a valuable cultural tradition.