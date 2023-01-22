702 candidates appear for 60 CHO posts

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The exam for the recruitment of 60 posts of community health officers (CHO) in the Aurangabad division was conducted on Sunday. A total of 702 candidates appeared in the examination. The examination was conducted smoothly and the candidates opined that the paper was very easy.

The public health department published a state-level advertisement for the recruitment of CHOs. The Aurangabad division, which included Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts had 60 seats. In all, 797 candidates were declared eligible for giving this examination of which 702 appeared at the MGM centre on Sunday.

Deputy health director Dr Mahananda Jaybhaye - Munde, district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale and other officers were personally present at the centre.