7.2 K bottles of ink to be required in election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The District Administration received 7,200 bottles for the nine Assembly Constituencies. Two bottles will be given to each booth. The district has 3,273 polling booths in all the Constituencies.

These booths need 6,546 bottles of ink while 10 per cent extra bottles is provided. District Election Officer Devendra Katke said 7,200 ink bottles were distributed to nine Constituencies.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Department received 6,771 ink bottles. In comparison, the number of ink bottles has increased in the current Assembly elections.

There were a total of 3,078 polling stations in the Lok Sabha. A total of 6,156 bottles, two per booth, were given. Also, an additional 10 per cent was provided in LS elections. The figure of bottles increased up to 7,200 in the Assembly elections.

Ink being used since 1962

The election ink is a special type of ink. It is manufactured by Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), a company under the Karnataka government. This company sells ink for elections in 25 other countries including India.

This ink is manufactured with the help of the National Physical Laboratory. Each bottle contains 10 ml of ink and can be used to put marks on the fingers of 700 voters. This ink has been used since the third general elections held in the country in 1962.