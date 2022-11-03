74 nomination papers filed for Senate-Graduate polls

Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that 29 more nomination papers were filed on Thursday. The registration began on October 27 and its last date is November 4 (Friday).

The highest number of nomination papers (37) were filed from the general group followed by VJNT (18), OBC (seven), Women (six), Scheduled Caste (three), and Scheduled Tribe (three). Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole held a hearing on the 45 appeals about elections on Wednesday and Thursday.

box

Draw of lots for reservation in Academic Council polls today

The university administration will pick up a draw of lots for the reservation in the Academic Council (AC) elections on November 4. The reservation for each faculty will be decided through a draw of lots. The draw of lots will be picked at Mahatma Phule Hall at 12.30 pm on Friday under the chairmanship of VC Dr Pramod Yeole.

As per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016, two teachers, representing each faculty will be elected by the collegiums of teachers from amongst themselves. Of them, one will be from the reserved category.