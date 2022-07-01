74th CA day celebrated at ICAI

Aurangabad, July 1:

The Aurangabad branch of Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrated ‘CA Day’ in the city on Friday. This was a 74th CA Day celebration at Aurangabad Branch. Various camps like free dental checkup and skin care camp, blood donation camp, health checkup camp, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and tree plantation drive were organised at ICAI Bhavan.

The CA member and their relatives were felicitated for their achievement in concern areas, said branch chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal. An annual general body meeting for all members was also organised. Branch vice chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, secretary CA Kedar Pande, treasurer CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Mahesh Indani, CA Umesh Sharma and other members were present on the occasion.