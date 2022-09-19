752 seats remain vacant in 55 PG courses

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

Nearly 752 seats remained vacant in different 55 postgraduate courses in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) after the second spot admissions round was held on Monday. The various academic departments offer 75 PG courses with more than 2400 seats. The university implemented three counselling rounds and one spot admission round from September 1 to 10.

A total of 1,765 seats were filled while around 829 seats remained vacant even after the first spot admission round. So, the second spot admission was conducted today. A total of 77 seats were filled today while 752 seats are vacant.

There is no vacant seat in 20 departments. Nearly 10 to 20 per cent of seats are vacant in 17 departments while more than 30 per cent to 90 per cent are vacant in 37 departments.

Head of the admission committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the second spot admission round was held smoothly in the respective departments today for the vacant seats.

“Candidates submitted the application form in the departments between 10.30 am to 1 pm. After the scrutiny, the merit list was released. The admissions were confirmed on the basis of the merit list,” he added.

The names of some of the departments which recorded 100 per cent admissions included M Sc (Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Forensic Science), Master of Performing Arts, M A (Economics, Psychology, Sociology, Women Studies and MSW.