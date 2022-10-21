756 farmers in M’wada commit suicide in nine months

Heavy rains in Marathwada claiming lives of farmers

Aurangabad:

Heavy rains in Marathwada claiming lives of farmers. As per data, 90 farmers in Marathwada have ended their life in September, while 756 farmers committed suicide in past nine months. Destruction of crops in Kharif season has been a major cause of suicides in the region.

During this monsoon, more than 400 farmers have committed suicide. In the month of August, 119 farmers have committed suicide. More than 80 percent of the area in Marathwada is dependent on seasonal rainfall. Farmers have to constantly face extreme weather that damages crops on thousands of hectares. For the last four years, the crops have been affected by excess rains. This year too, due to heavy rains, Kharif crops have been washed away. Other reasons like pending loans, lack of irrigation facilities, and personal issues are said to be the cause of suicides.